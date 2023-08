One person was killed and three were injured in a crash in Butler County on Tuesday night. Four people were injured in a crash hours later along the same stretch of road.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic is working on this developing story and has more from the Breaking News Desk through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group