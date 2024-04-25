1 hurt in motorcycle crash in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — One person was hurt in an early morning motorcycle crash in Homewood.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Frankstown Avenue at Oakwood Street.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of a motorcycle on its side on a sidewalk as crews worked to clear the scene.

Officials tell Channel 11 one person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

