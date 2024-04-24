3 houses catch fire in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Three houses caught on fire in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Morrow Street at 10:10 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene spoke to a family of seven who lived in one of the homes. The entire family was inside when the fire started, but all made it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

