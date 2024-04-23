Remains found in North Union Township identified as missing 17-year-old girl

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Remains found in North Union Township have been identified as a missing 17-year-old girl.

Kaitlin Whoolery, 17, was last seen on Nov. 23 when she went for a walk and disappeared.

Her body was found on Tuesday, April 16 near an abandoned home in the area of Hogsett Lane. Fayette County Coroner Bob Baker identified her body on Tuesday, April 23.

Channel 11 spoke to her grandparents before Kaitlin’s remains were identified.

“I was almost certain she wasn’t alive, that just more or less confirmed it. I held out hope. You always hope. I knew when we didn’t hear from her all that time it was just an affirmation of what I thought,” her grandfather said.

At this time, it’s not clear if any foul play is suspected.

