1 hurt in rollover crash in Pine Township

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Rollover A vehicle went off the road and landed on its roof just before 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Franklin Road.

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was hurt in a vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning in Pine Township.

It happened just before 10:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Franklin Road.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the vehicle, which went off the road and landed on its roof in a wooded area.

An official said one person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Their condition was not released.

