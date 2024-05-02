1 hurt when vehicle goes over hillside on South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH — One person was hurt when a vehicle went over a hillside on the South Side Slopes.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday along Welsh Way.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the vehicle, which had extensive rear-end damage, being towed away.

Officials tell us one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

