Local

1 hurt when vehicle goes over hillside on South Side Slopes

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crash A vehicle went over a hillside around 2:15 a.m. Thursday along Welsh Way on the South Side.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — One person was hurt when a vehicle went over a hillside on the South Side Slopes.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday along Welsh Way.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the vehicle, which had extensive rear-end damage, being towed away.

Officials tell us one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • John Chapman found guilty of murdering Bethel Park woman Jaime Feden in 2019
  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: Black Pittsburgh police recruits eliminated after psychological testing
  • Pittsburgh Penguins make more than a dozen cuts to business operations staff
  • VIDEO: New traffic light installed at Dravosburg intersection after death of Serra Catholic cheerleader
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read