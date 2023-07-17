Local

1 injured in accidental explosion on Fayette County bridge, state police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

Fayette County map

State police in Belle Vernon are investigating an accidental explosion that injured a 23-year-old man.

The man, from West Newton, was injured around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the Layton Bridge in Perry Township, Fayette County. A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was involved, according to a report.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-929-6262.

