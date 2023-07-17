Woman shot in Braddock, police say

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A woman was shot in Braddock on Sunday.

According to the Allegheny County Housing Authority Police Department, an officer was called to Corey Avenue because there were no officers from Braddock on duty at the time. It is unknown what the initial call for the officer was for.

An active Police investigation in #northbraddock on Corey ave. There are multiple shell casings on the ground, and what appears to be bullet holes in one home. pic.twitter.com/Z7OoV3pPxt — Steve Pierce (@Steve_WPXI) July 17, 2023

Police say a woman was shot in the abdomen. Her status is unknown at this time.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the incident started at 7:29 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene and are leading the investigation.

Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

