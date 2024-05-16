Car torn to pieces in Mercer County crash

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car was left mangled after a crash in Mercer County Wednesday.

The South Pymatuning Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Route 18 and Thomason Road in South Pymatuning Township.

The crash was reported to have entrapment, the post said. The patient was extricated quickly.

The post also said a nurse who was passing by and the police department rendered aid before EMS arrived.

