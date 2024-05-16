Local

Car torn to pieces in Mercer County crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Car torn to pieces in Mercer County crash Car torn to pieces in Mercer County crash (South Pymatuning Volunteer Fire Department)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car was left mangled after a crash in Mercer County Wednesday.

Photos from the crash

The South Pymatuning Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Route 18 and Thomason Road in South Pymatuning Township.

The crash was reported to have entrapment, the post said. The patient was extricated quickly.

The post also said a nurse who was passing by and the police department rendered aid before EMS arrived.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 11 Investigates: Former Pittsburgh Police recruits request 2nd chance
  • Steelers schedule for 2024 season released
  • IUP cuts some programs, restructures others amid declining enrollment
  • VIDEO: Airbags stolen from dozens of Hondas at Baldwin apartment complex
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read