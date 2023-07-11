Local

1 injured in crash involving Port Authority police vehicle, pickup truck

PITTSBURGH — At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Port Authority police vehicle and a pickup truck downtown.

The crash happened at Seventh Avenue and Grant Street around 2 a.m.

Authorities tell Channel 11 one person was taken to a local hospital. It’s not clear if it was the officer or the driver of the truck.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows the airbag deployed in the police vehicle. Officers were seen looking through the truck that was involved in the crash before it was towed away.

We’ve reached out to Port Authority police and are waiting to hear back.

