Troop works to finish Eagle Scout project for boy who died after being hit by car on his e-bike

BUTLER, Pa. — A Boy Scout troop picked up where their friend left off and finished his Eagle Scout project after his tragic death.

Aiden Lutz, 15, died after being hit by a car while riding his e-bike last fall. He was a 10th-grade student at Butler and a Troop 6 Boy Scouts member.

Before he passed away, Aiden planned to make a free little library for his Eagle Scout project. So in his memory, his fellow scouts worked hard and finished it for him.

“Aiden was a big part of the troop. He was extremely well liked, had a lot of friends in the troop. His passing hit us pretty hard, and this is the best way we could think of to do a dedication back to him,” said Jeff Orsborn, Troop 6 scoutmaster. “The project for the scouts has been a good way I think in coping with things.”

The library is going to be filled with some books Aiden loved to read when he was younger, and it is being put outside the school where his mom works.

“His mother being a Northwest Elementary teacher and be able to see this each day will make her smile, knowing Aiden has had an impact moving forward on the lives of others,” said Brian White, Butler Area School District Superintendent.

His scout leaders said he was always so energetic, happy, and loved helping others. He also ran cross country and played soccer.

“It’s basically one big family, he definitely fit in well and when he passed it was pretty rough on the whole team,” said John Stoops, Aiden’s former soccer coach.

Stoops said yellow was Aiden’s favorite color which is why the library is painted that color. His teammates have worn yellow shirts in his honor, too, and the community joined in for last year’s turkey trot.

The honor society of scouting is also building a gaga pit at Camp Bucoco because that was one of Aiden’s favorite games.

“All the youngest scouts looked up to him. Aiden had an impact on each and every one of them in different ways,” said Orsborn.

The Boy Scouts will have a dedication ceremony at Northwest Elementary School on Monday at 7 p.m. They will also put a free little library in Aiden’s honor in front of McQuistion where Aiden went to elementary school.

