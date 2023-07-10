Local

‘I want justice’: Aunt of 14-year-old shot, killed in Ambridge speaks to Channel 11

By WPXI.com News Staff

Asaun Moreland Asaun Moreland, 14, was shot and killed in Ambridge on July 9, his aunt tells Channel 11. (Submitted by family)

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Within the last hour, Channel 11 spoke to the aunt of the teenager who was shot and killed in Ambridge on Sunday evening.

She tells us he was 14-year-old Asaun Moreland.

The Ambridge Police Department said they found the boy unresponsive in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moreland’s shooting death comes one day after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Aliquippa.

