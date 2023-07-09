Local

1 injured when vehicle crashes into pole in Strip District; driver fled, officials say

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crash First responders were called to the area of Sixteenth Street and Liberty Avenue in the Strip District around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a vehicle into a pole. (Pittsburgh Public Safety)

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Strip District on Saturday night and officials say the driver fled from the scene.

First responders were called to the area of Sixteenth Street and Liberty Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle into a pole.

They found a male passenger trapped in the vehicle, which had significant damage, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

He was eventually extricated and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The driver fled before first responders arrived, according to the report.

Police are investigating.

