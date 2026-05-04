MISSING & ENDANGERED: State police ask for help finding teen girl last seen in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen girl they say is missing and endangered.

Rylee Anderson, 14, was last seen in the 4900 block of Curry Road, Whitehall, at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

State police say Anderson “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”

She is described as 5 feet, 0 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds and having red hair and hazel eyes. Police do not have a clothing description for her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Whitehall Borough Police Department at (412) 884-1100.

ALLEGHANEY COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Whitehall Boro PD is searching for Rylee Anderson. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/CJ7KRZzzWn — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 4, 2026

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group