Upper St. Clair schools temporarily put into secure status during investigation into threat

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — A national hoax impacted a local school district’s operations on Monday.

In a letter sent to district families, Upper St. Clair School District officials said they were informed of a general threat that local and federal law enforcement deemed to be a national hoax.

While the investigation was underway, all Upper St. Clair schools were put in a secure status as a precaution. All schools have since resumed normal operations.

District officials say an investigation into the source of the hoax is ongoing.

Officials reminded families that concerns about school safety can be shared with principals, school police officers, teachers or other trusted adults.

Anonymous tips can be made through the Safe2Say Something program through one of the following options:

Call the tip line: 1-844-SAF2SAY (1-844-723-2729)

(1-844-723-2729) Use the website: www.safe2saypa.org

Use the mobile app available for Apple and Android devices

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