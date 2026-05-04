Police asking for public’s help after dog stolen from vehicle at Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle

VERONA, Pa. — The Verona Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a dog was stolen from a vehicle in a Giant Eagle parking lot.

It happened at the store on Allegheny River Boulevard on Sunday, around 7:20 to 7:50 p.m.

Police said the dog was taken from a black Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Verona Police Department at 412-828-6034.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group