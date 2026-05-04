Crack’d Egg breakfast restaurant in Brentwood closing its doors

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A family-run restaurant in Brentwood is closing its doors.

The Crack’d Egg shared the news on social media. The owners cited rising costs and “pressure nonstop” as the reasons, saying, “We’ve got nothing left to give.” They added that they were going to close last year, but had a chance to sign a one-year lease instead of a five-year one.

The breakfast-all-day restaurant opened in 2015.

They faced some controversy in the past, tangling with the Allegheny Health Department over COVID-19 restrictions. The owners wrote in the post toward the ACHD, “Your attempt to destroy and shut down a family business failed…You will receive no more payments. We are closing on our terms!"

The restaurant will close on May 10.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group