1 killed in crash on I-79 in Washington County, officials say

One person is dead in a crash on Interstate 79 in Washington County.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. near the Route 519/Houston Exit.

A 911 dispatcher said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The interstate is closed in both directions.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 news partner WJPA that crews were working to extract a person from a vehicle.

