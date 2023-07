One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Washington County overnight.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 2268 Route 88 in Union Township.

A 911 dispatcher said the person was ejected from the vehicle.

The coroner was called to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

