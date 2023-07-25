Local

Woman dead after car crash in Finleyville

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. — A woman is dead after she was partially ejected from her vehicle in a car crash in Finleyville.

According to the Washington County Office of the Coroner, Sarah Beth McClintock, 37, from Monongahela, was driving near 2268 state Route 88 at around 1:30 a.m. Monday when she lost control of her car and rolled.

Officials said McClintock was partially ejected from her car through her sunroof.

McClintock was taken to Monongahela Valley Hospital where she died in the emergency room less than an hour after the crash.

The crash is being investigated by Monongahela police.

