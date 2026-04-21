Another unseasonably cold morning, warming up into the 60s by the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It is another unseasonably cold morning.

Temperatures will start the day in the 20s but bounce into the mid 60s in much of the area this afternoon on the back of southwest winds.

We’ll see a few showers Wednesday, but much of the day will be dry. Keep the umbrella handy just in case.

Warmer air is expected just in time for the NFL draft with highs in the 70s and even near 80 by Friday.

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