$1 million PA Lottery scratch-off winner who bought ticket in Allegheny County presented with check

By WPXI.com News Staff

Big winner Allen Zieglar of the PA Lottery and Winner Kimberley Adamik of Allegheny County during a check presentation. (Pennsylvania Lottery)

An Allegheny County woman was presented with a commemorative check after recently winning $1 million on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Kimberley Adamik, 56, said she had been a longtime player of the PA Lottery and was shocked to learn she had won on a ticket called $1 Million? Seriously.

“I’ve been playing [the lottery] for 35 years and have never won anything like this before,” said Adamik. “I scratched the ticket at the store and scanned it. The store owner asked me if I hit the big one, and I said, ‘You tell me.’ She started screaming when she saw how much it was.”

Officials from the PA Lottery and Willy’s Beer & Beverage, where the ticket was purchased on June 22, presented the check to Adamik Tuesday. Willy’s receives a $5,000 bonus.

Adamik said she’ll continue working her full-time sanitation job and plans to use her prize money to fix up her home and build a fence for her rescue dog, Haley, to run in her yard.

