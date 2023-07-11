$1 million PA Lottery scratch-off winner who bought ticket in Allegheny County presented with check

An Allegheny County woman was presented with a commemorative check after recently winning $1 million on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Kimberley Adamik, 56, said she had been a longtime player of the PA Lottery and was shocked to learn she had won on a ticket called $1 Million? Seriously.

“I’ve been playing [the lottery] for 35 years and have never won anything like this before,” said Adamik. “I scratched the ticket at the store and scanned it. The store owner asked me if I hit the big one, and I said, ‘You tell me.’ She started screaming when she saw how much it was.”

Officials from the PA Lottery and Willy’s Beer & Beverage, where the ticket was purchased on June 22, presented the check to Adamik Tuesday. Willy’s receives a $5,000 bonus.

Adamik said she’ll continue working her full-time sanitation job and plans to use her prize money to fix up her home and build a fence for her rescue dog, Haley, to run in her yard.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group