$1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at North Hills gas station

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a North Hills gas station.

The Sunoco Mini Mart at 9100 Perry Highway in McCandless Township will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket, 200X the Cash, is a $20 game that offer top prizes of $1 million.

Pennsylvania Lottery said scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the lottery and its retailers do not know where the tickets will be sold.

