Person dead after crash in McKeesport, sources say

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A person is dead after a crash in McKeesport, sources say.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Eden Park Blvd at 2:30 p.m.

Sources tell Channel 11 that one person is dead.

Allegheny County Police have been called to the scene.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

