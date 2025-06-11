Person dead after crash in McKeesport, sources say

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A person is dead after a crash in McKeesport, sources say.
Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Eden Park Blvd at 2:30 p.m.
Sources tell Channel 11 that one person is dead.
Allegheny County Police have been called to the scene.
Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group