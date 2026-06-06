Multiple people hurt when storm blows over tent at Morgantown ballpark, report says

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A tent injured multiple people during a baseball game in Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday.

NBC affiliate WBOY reports that a canopy on top of the hill near Kendrick Family Ball Park partially blew over while a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for the area.

At least three ambulances were seen at the ballpark. Dispatchers told WBOY that multiple people were taken to the hospital.

It happened while the West Virginia University Mountaineers baseball team was playing for a spot in the College World Series.

The game had been in a weather delay, which lasted around two hours.

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