1 person injured after house fire in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A person was injured in a house fire in Carnegie.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue at 5:18 p.m. on Sunday.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Some of the windows on the house were destroyed.

Channel 11 has reached out to Carnegie first responders for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

