1 person injured after tractor-trailer crashes in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — One person was hurt after a tractor-trailer crashed in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the crash happened at the intersection of Stanwix Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard at 8:26 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

The vehicle had crashed on top of a barrier, causing the trailer to be at risk of rolling over.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

