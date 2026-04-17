Pittsburgh zoo mourns loss of its last rhinoceros

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo is mourning the loss of its last rhinoceros.

The zoo said Jomo, the black rhino, was put down today.

Jomo was one of the four oldest rhinos in North America.

Vets said he had received treatment for years due to age-related conditions, but they say his health took a significant decline in the last week.

“I’m honored that Jomo has been a part of my life since the day he arrived,” said Assistant Curator of Mammals Karen Vacco. “I will miss giving him back rubs until he fell asleep and the baby soft spot behind his ears. He will be missed by so many.”

Jomo was 30 years old.

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