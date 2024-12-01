1 person injured in car crash in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after two cars crashed in Rostraver Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Rostraver Road at 4:48 p.m. on Saturday.

A Facebook post made by the Rostraver Central Fire Department showed two cars had crashed.

Both sustained heavy damage to their front.

Investigators said one person was taken to a hospital.

Firefighters said they had to stop leaking fluids from spreading at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

