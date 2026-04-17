3 arrested, guns & drugs seized during searches at 2 Allegheny County homes

Searches at two Allegheny County homes this week resulted in three arrests and multiple guns and drugs being seized.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Sinclair Street in McKeesport on Thursday.

Inside, authorities found an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, as well as cocaine, marijuana and drug packaging material.

Police say 26-year-old Isaiah Lee-Williams and 19-year-old Tohrey Cook were taken into custody and are facing charges.

On Friday, detectives searched a home in the 100 block of Amanda Street in Mount Oliver.

Authorities seized a handgun, 12 ounces of cocaine, more than 3 pounds of marijuana and more than 3 grams of methamphetamine.

James Phillips, 40, was taken into custody and is facing charges, police say.

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