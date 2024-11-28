1 person injured in Homestead shooting

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — One person has been taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Homestead.

Allegheny County police confirmed their detectives were requested for the shooting, which happened in the 800 block of Ann Street around 6:45 p.m.

Channel 11 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

A 911 supervisor confirms one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

