Child nearly drowns at Indiana County YMCA pool

INDIANA, Pa. — A child nearly drowned at a pool in Indiana County on Tuesday.

The YMCA of Indiana County said on social media that around 1 p.m., a lifeguard pulled a “young swimmer in distress” out of shallow water.

The lifeguard then performed life-saving measures and the child was revived. EMS personnel took over and the child was later flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for further care.

“We are incredibly proud of the swift response, professionalism, and dedication demonstrated by our lifeguards and staff during this critical incident,” YMCA officials said in part. “Their actions reflect the importance of ongoing training and preparedness in ensuring the safety of our patrons.”

There’s no word on the child’s current condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group