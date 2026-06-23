Person taken to hospital after reported drowning in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — First responders are on scene of a reported drowning in Clairton.

The Allegheny County Police Department confirms to Channel 11 that investigators were called to the Clairton pool for a reported drowning of an adult.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that first responders were called to the area around 2:20 p.m. and one person has since been taken to the hospital.

Their condition was not immediately known.

Channel 11’s Frederick Price is on his way to the scene to learn more. Check back for LIVE updates on Channel 11 starting at 4 p.m.

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