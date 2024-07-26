Local

1 person injured in Rostraver Township rollover crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a rollover crash in Rostraver Township.

Rostraver Central Fire Department on Facebook said the one-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Rostraver Road.

One person was taken to a local hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

Route 201 was closed for around 30 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

