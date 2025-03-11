Pedestrian killed, another flown to hospital after being hit by delivery truck in Indiana Borough

INDIANA BOROUGH, Pa. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a delivery truck in Indiana Borough on Tuesday morning.

A report from the Indiana Borough Police Department says two pedestrians were hit by an Alliance Properties Group delivery truck just before 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of North 9th Street and Philadelphia Street. The truck was making a left turn and hit the pedestrians while they were in the crosswalk on Philadelphia Street.

One of the people hit by the truck was pronounced dead at an emergency room. They have not yet been identified.

The person hit was taken by helicopter to Conemaugh Hospital. Their current condition was not immediately available.

Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana Borough Police Department are investigating the crash.

