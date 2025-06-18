Police investigating stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — One person was stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh early Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene on Liberty Avenue near the intersection of Smithfield Street shortly before 5 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital from the scene. It’s unknown what their condition is.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group