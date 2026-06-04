Armstrong School District says state police’s investigation into staff is complete

Armstrong School District officials said Pennsylvania State Police’s investigation into allegations of “inappropriate relationships between students and staff” is complete.

The administration released a statement Wednesday night saying “no evidence of misconduct was found by District staff.”

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“We appreciate the prompt attention by our law enforcement partners tasked with the investigation of this matter,” the administration said.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

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