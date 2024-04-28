10 athletes inducted into Western Chapter of Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH — The 2024 Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame picks have been inducted.

The annual event was held in Station Square on Saturday night.

Only 10 or 11 athletes are honored in each class, and Duquesne was well-represented among the 2024 inductees. One of the three induction class members from the university was quarterback-turned-coach Terry Russell.

Organizers tell Channel 11 that these athletes excel on and off the field.

“There’s a lot of service and a lot of give-back from these professional men and women who have ascended to the highest level in their careers. Tonight culminates that giving back, and we are honoring them for their achievements not only in sports but in life,” Dr. Karen Hall said.

Former Steelers legend Mel Blount was also awarded the Campbell Family Distinguished Achievement Award during the ceremony for his work related to the Mel Blount Youth Home. As part of the recognition, Blount was given a $5,000 endowment to donate to charity.

