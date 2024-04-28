Jeremy Renner, crew of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ visit Kennywood Park

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park had a special guest this weekend.

“Mayor of Kingstown” star, Jeremy Renner, visited the park with his family and some crew members on Saturday.

Special thanks to Mayor of Kingstown star @JeremyRenner, his family and fellow crew members for hanging with us today!



Mayor of Kingstown films locally – you can even spot Kennywood in a few shots. Thanks to all for a great day! pic.twitter.com/ns5SUjVhIm — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) April 27, 2024

The show has been filming in the Western Pennsylvania area since early 2024.

Kennywood said the park will be visible in some of the episodes in the upcoming season.

On Friday, Renner took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that the cast and crew are wrapping up their work the show’s third season.

Coming soon …. Just about to wrap up an amazing season 3 @kingstown @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/FdxdYnamUz — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) April 26, 2024

