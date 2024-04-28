Local

Jeremy Renner, crew of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ visit Kennywood Park

By WPXI.com News Staff

Jeremy Renner, crew of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ visit Kennywood Park Kennywood Park had a special guest this weekend. (Kennywood Park/Kennywood Park)

By WPXI.com News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park had a special guest this weekend.

“Mayor of Kingstown” star, Jeremy Renner, visited the park with his family and some crew members on Saturday.

The show has been filming in the Western Pennsylvania area since early 2024.

Kennywood said the park will be visible in some of the episodes in the upcoming season.

On Friday, Renner took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that the cast and crew are wrapping up their work the show’s third season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Box truck crashes into northern Armstrong grocery store
  • Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to over a dozen attractions this summer
  • Teen murdered by 2 girls she thought were her friends. Now, one of them is up for parole
  • VIDEO: Formerly condemned motel in Banksville will no longer house state parolees
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read