100 homes evacuated after gas line struck by contractor in Collier Township

A contractor working on a road widening project in Collier Township hit a high-pressure gas line, causing about 100 homes to be evacuated overnight.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is at the Presto Volunteer Fire Department, where those who have been evacuated were directed to go. She has the latest -- including major roads shut down -- through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

The incident happened at the intersection of Washington Pike and Vanadium Road, according to Columbia Gas.

We’re being told that crews have isolated the leak and that everyone is safe. Residents were told they could return to their homes a little while ago but they won’t have gas or electric for a while as crews work to repair the line.

School officials from Chartiers Valley School District told us some buses could be delayed this morning and they are hoping to use alternate routes to get students to school.

Crews Crews responded to an overnight gas leak in Collier Township.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group