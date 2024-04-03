Local

10th Street Bypass closed due to anticipated flooding

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — The 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in Pittsburgh has closed to traffic due to anticipated flooding, PennDOT announced.

It is closed between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard. The ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass are also closed.

All traffic will be detoured. Drivers should use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the closure. Motorists on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

