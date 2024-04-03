10th Street Bypass closed due to anticipated flooding

PITTSBURGH — The 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in Pittsburgh has closed to traffic due to anticipated flooding, PennDOT announced.

It is closed between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard. The ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass are also closed.

FLOODING UPDATE: 10th St Bypass is CLOSED, use Ft Duq Blvd as an Alt Route. Parkway East Bathtub area is Scheduled to Close at 10am. (earlier if needed) Traffic will detour along Ft Pitt Blvd when that closure occurs. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/XY3zd33Pqx — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 3, 2024

All traffic will be detoured. Drivers should use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the closure. Motorists on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group