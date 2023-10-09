11 Cares Hope & Turkey Food Drive Nov. 4

PITTSBURGH — 11 Cares is partnering with the Light of Life Rescue Mission and Shop ‘n Save to provide Thanksgiving meals to Pittsburgh area families in need.

Visit one of these Shop ‘n Save locations Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the 11 Cares Hope & Turkey Food Drive.

Castle Shannon - 799 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234

Glenshaw - 917 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223

Mt. Washington - 125 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Shaler - 1620 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15209

Wilkins Township - 3335 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Items needed:

Canned Corn (size: 15.25 oz.)

Boxed Instant Mashed Potatoes (size: 26.7 oz.)

Boxed Turkey Stuffing (size: 6 oz.)

Canned Cranberry Sauce (size: 14 oz.)

Jar (size: 12 oz.) or Canned (size: 10.5 oz.) Turkey Gravy

11 Cares is sponsored by 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates and Highmark Wholecare.

