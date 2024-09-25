11 Cares partners Clearview FCU partnering with Down Syndrome Association for 30th annual Buddy Walk

PITTSBURGH — Our 11 Cares partners at Clearview Federal Credit Union are partnering with the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh for their 30th annual Buddy Walk. The event will be held on Saturday, October 19th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a new location at PNC Park.

The day will feature activities and a post-walk concert on Federal Street featuring performances by Band Together Pittsburgh and the Bachelor Boys Band.

Click here for more information on how to get involved.

The mission of the association is to enrich the lives of individuals with Down syndrome, their families and communities in which they live. The organization achieves their mission through communication, education, advocacy, fellowship and support for the community members’ well-being, as well as through a longstanding alliance with the Pediatric and Adult Down Syndrome Centers of Western PA.

