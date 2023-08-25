11 Cares Violins of Hope Instrument Collection at WPXI

PITTSBURGH — Join WPXI and our partners for the 11 Cares Violins of Hope Instrument Collection.

Drop off used string, woodwind and brass instruments at WPXI-TV on Saturday, Sept. from 9 a.m. to noon.

Address: 4145 Evergreen Road, Pittsburgh, 15214

The instruments will be restored and presented to area students and schools at a fall concert celebrating World Kindness Day.

This program is possible thanks to the support of The Farina Foundation and restoration work by Brighton Music Center.

The Violins of Hope exhibit is a unique collection of restored violins that survived the Holocaust. The remarkable instruments serve as poignant symbols of the human spirit’s triumph over adversity. It aims to educate, enlighten, and foster dialogue. Learn more at violinsofhopepittsburgh.com.

11 Cares is sponsored by 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates and Highmark Wholecare.

