11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh considering closing East Carson Street on weekend nights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh city officials are trying to tame the chaos on East Carson Street.

“There is nothing that is off the table. We’re really considering all options,” said Pittsburgh City Councilperson Bob Charland, who represents the South Side.

On Channel 11 at 6 p.m., Chief Investigator Rick Earle exclusively details the city’s new plan that could mean pulling out your ID upon reaching the popular entertainment district.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group