Scattered showers, chance of stronger storms this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It will be very muggy with scattered showers and storms into the afternoon hours.

Downpours and lightning are expected at times, with a chance for a few stronger storms mainly south of Pittsburgh. If a storm becomes severe this afternoon, it could produce strong winds and hail.

The humidity will dial back as more comfortable air arrives by dinnertime and through the evening. Lingering rain showers are possible in spots this evening. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s or 50 degrees tonight with rain Thursday morning.

Thursday will start with showers before drier conditions in the second half. Much cooler air is expected for the end of the week with below-average highs in the 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Rain will develop Friday evening with unsettled weather for the holiday weekend. Daily rain chances are expected for Memorial Day weekend, with highs back in the 70s for Sunday and Monday.

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