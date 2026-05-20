More than a year after hospital shooting, legislation to harden hospitals stalling in Pennsylvania

Violence in Pennsylvania hospitals and health care facilities is leaving staff members injured and contributing to staffing shortages. 11 Investigates has been examining the issue for the last year through our investigative series Code Blue.

Health care workers and lawmakers tell 11 Investigates the situation has reached crisis level and should concern people across Pennsylvania. The violence not only puts health care workers at risk. It’s also a safety risk for patients.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree it’s a problem. Although some differ on the best way to address it. Tonight on Channel 11 News, 11 Investigates is questioning lawmakers who are pushing for legislation to better protect healthcare workers and asking what’s taking so long.

“It is a critical, critical issue,” said Pennsylvania State House Representative Arvind Venkat, an emergency physician and democrat. “I’ve seen a number of colleagues in emergency medicine where this has been significant factor in their decision to leave.”

“If you talk to anybody who works in the health space, whether it’s in a hospital or a doctor’s office, this is a problem,” said Pennsylvania State House Representative Jason Ortitay, a republican. “And then we wonder why we have a shortage in the medical field. It’s because people are being treated like this.”

Watch the full story tonight at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 11 News.

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