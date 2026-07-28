11 INVESTIGATES: Pittsburgh Police identify suspect in Brookline Car break-ins with help of ATM

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police got a little help from an automated teller machine.

It was actually a camera inside an ATM and two other cameras in the foyer area near that ATM that led police to their suspect.

Surveillance video shows three people going from car to car, under the cover of darkness in Brookline, looking for unlocked vehicles.

In the early morning hours of July 5, they found one unlocked on Lamarido Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Ring Door video shows three suspects dressed in black and wearing ski masks taking a wallet with $60, a driver’s license and debit and credit cards.

After swiping the wallet, the suspects came to a bank on Brookline Blvd where they used the ATM.

Somehow they managed to get $200 from the atm, but the atm captured a picture of one of them. Zone 6 police detectives in the West End quickly identified him as 18-year-old Marquay Bryant of Brookline.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle broke the news of the arrest to residents.

Earle: And he came here to this bank and used the atm and they caught his picture on camera.

Tony Perez: That’s when you say the criminal has nothing in here.

Perez said that while pointing to his head.

Pittsburgh Police charged Bryant with theft from a motor vehicle, access device fraud and criminal conspiracy.

The criminal complaint indicates Bryant has been involved in thefts from vehicles before.

Sources tell 11 Investigates it happened when he was a minor.

The new charges come just weeks after residents voiced concerns about a rash of break-ins at a community meeting with police, where some residents called for additional patrols.

Residents Earle spoke with said they’re relieved police have tracked down at least one of the suspects.

Earle: And they got a picture him on the ATM camera.

Ashlee Clark: Oh good, finally. It’s on the local pages every day, like we need to make sure all of our vehicles are locked up because of it.

“I’m glad it happened, and now I feel safer in the neighborhood,” Perez said.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant, and at last check they were still searching for Bryant.

While Bryant is facing charges in one car burglary, law enforcement sources tell 11 Investigates they suspect he was involved in others.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that police have yet to identify the two other suspects who were with Bryant.

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