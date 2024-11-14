11 Investigates uncovers new plans to expand Pittsburgh police drone program

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has an exclusive update on the Pittsburgh police drone program that was grounded before it got started.

We previously reported that two drones the city purchased in 2018 had never been used due to privacy concerns.

11 Investigates obtained exclusive video of the new tethered drone being tested by police.

The drone was recently sent to monitor a hostage situation on the North Side that ended peacefully.

The tethered drone attaches to a vehicle’s power source and hovers in the same spot, giving officers a bird’s eye view of the crime scene.

The camera has zoom capabilities.

“The tethered drone is definitely gathering popularity just because of the length that it can stay up in the air. You know a standard drone like we have goes up for a period of time. We have to bring it down to charge it. The tethered drone can just stay up indefinitely,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.

Six years ago, the city purchased two drones at a cost of $50,000, but because of privacy concerns, those drones remain stored in boxes.

But 11 Investigates has learned that’s about to change.

“We are going to use the drones we have. We’re finalizing some policies and procedures on them,” Schmidt said.

Concerns about privacy kept them grounded.

But Schmidt now says that’s been worked out by the law department.

He says the drones will only be used for search and rescue, fires, chases and stand-offs.

He says they don’t use facial recognition and won’t be used for surveillance and every launch must be approved.

“It’s a new technology, people get nervous. Had to get through some red tape but we’ve made it though and I think we’re ready to go,” Schmidt said.

While the city’s drones sat in storage, they’ve called in drones from the sheriff’s department or Allegheny County police.

Councilman Anthony Coghill fears the city’s drones may be obsolete.

“I guess we haven’t utilized our technology like we should but absolutely. I’m glad to see Director Schmidt is moving to get these things literally off the ground and being put to good use, and really it could save a life,” Coghill said. “I’m afraid by the time we get them out of the box they’ll be outdated, and they’ll be a new version we’ll have to buy.”

Councilmember Erika Strassburger supports the use of drones as long as strict guidelines are in place to regulate their use, similar to ones that control use of city surveillance cameras and ShotSpotters.

“Again guardrails because you don’t want to use it as a way to invade someone’s privacy. But if it’s a public safety measure to make sure people aren’t walking in traffic and it’s a really large crowd, I’d be even interested in exploring whether that would be okay,” Strassburger said.

The city has also had to train pilots some new pilots.

Schmidt says the drones fully operational by early next year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group