Woman stabbed during altercation in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman was stabbed during an altercation in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police were called to the 700 block of Second Avenue for reports of an altercation.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had sustained stab wounds to the arm. Investigators said the injuries were minor and the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police did not find a suspect at the scene.

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